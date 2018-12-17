$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Anixter International Inc. (AXE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Anixter International reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE AXE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 204,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,202. Anixter International has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anixter International by 101.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Anixter International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anixter International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anixter International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after buying an additional 82,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anixter International by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

