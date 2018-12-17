$216.53 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye Inc (FEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post $216.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.50 million. FireEye posted sales of $202.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $830.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.00 million to $832.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $888.58 million, with estimates ranging from $876.90 million to $898.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered FireEye from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. FireEye has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 33,591 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $604,638.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $952,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,643 shares of company stock worth $1,862,222. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 166.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

