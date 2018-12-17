29,516 Shares in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,796,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,908,000 after acquiring an additional 279,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,434,000 after acquiring an additional 586,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,819,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,804,000 after acquiring an additional 321,692 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,370,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,682,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “29,516 Shares in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/29516-shares-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo-purchased-by-resources-management-corp-ct-adv.html.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.