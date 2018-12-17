$34.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $34.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.08 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $33.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $130.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.46 billion to $131.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.07 billion to $134.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

