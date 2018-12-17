3M (MMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “3M’s shares looks overvalued compared to its industry over the past three months. Shares of the company as well as its industry have declined in the last three-month period. Over the past several quarters, escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for 3M. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses might continue to augment the company's aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Also, other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. The company generally manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements and forward physical contracts. These make it susceptible to commodity prices risk. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.16.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $196.10 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 9.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

