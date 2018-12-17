$415.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (TROX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will report sales of $415.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.00 million and the lowest is $402.23 million. Tronox posted sales of $464.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tronox stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. 125,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,633. The company has a market capitalization of $920.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

