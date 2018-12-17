52,625 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,257 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Celgene by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 203,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 109,292 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Celgene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Celgene by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,912. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/52625-shares-in-celgene-co-celg-acquired-by-resources-management-corp-ct-adv.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.