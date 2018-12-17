543,243 Shares in Mastercard Inc (MA) Acquired by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 543,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,931,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 75,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

NYSE MA opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/543243-shares-in-mastercard-inc-ma-acquired-by-pointstate-capital-lp.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.