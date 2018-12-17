569,000 Shares in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 569,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,278,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,168 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,352,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,557 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,642,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 820,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 561,980 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZZ stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Cosan Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Santander downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

