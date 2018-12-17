62,456 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index makes up about 3.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the second quarter valued at about $234,701,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the second quarter valued at about $230,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 487.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $71.55. 80,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,669. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

