66,849 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Murphy Oil comprises 1.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $213,247.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.24 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

