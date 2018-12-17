67,403 Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nomura by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Nomura by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 52,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nomura by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

