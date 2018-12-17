$683.14 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $683.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.75 million and the lowest is $611.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $673.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,900. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after buying an additional 1,822,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $88,778,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $35,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,342,000 after buying an additional 401,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,653,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

