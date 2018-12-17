700 Shares in Wayfair Inc (W) Purchased by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Wayfair accounts for 0.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Wayfair from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

W opened at $103.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.82. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $2,877,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,794,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,745 shares in the company, valued at $23,014,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,999 shares of company stock worth $30,030,657 over the last ninety days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “700 Shares in Wayfair Inc (W) Purchased by JS Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/700-shares-in-wayfair-inc-w-purchased-by-js-capital-management-llc.html.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.