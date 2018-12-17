7,012 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NYSE VAC opened at $72.31 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,330.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews bought 6,380 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.17 per share, with a total value of $505,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,012 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/7012-shares-in-marriott-vacations-worldwide-corp-vac-acquired-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.