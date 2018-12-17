$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will report sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immune Design’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 million. Immune Design reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.88 million, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immune Design.

Get Immune Design alerts:

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMDZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

IMDZ traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,471. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.56. Immune Design has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $1,650,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMDZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Immune Design by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Immune Design by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immune Design by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Immune Design by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immune Design (IMDZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.