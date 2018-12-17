Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.48 million.

Several research firms have commented on AAN. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

About Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

