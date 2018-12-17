AC3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,895.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. AC3 has a market capitalization of $835,554.00 and $13,895.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,301,442 coins and its circulating supply is 69,425,134 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

