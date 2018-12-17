Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective (down previously from GBX 195 ($2.55)) on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:ACA opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.40) on Monday. Acacia Mining has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

