Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,447,000 after acquiring an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,447,000 after buying an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

