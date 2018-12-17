Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

AKR stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

