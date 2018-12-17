Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 372,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after buying an additional 796,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 321,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,417.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 222,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

