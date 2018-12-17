Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.87

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 3385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,321,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

