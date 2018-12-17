ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 631.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

