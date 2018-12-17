Adient PLC (ADNT) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/adient-plc-adnt-holdings-reduced-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.