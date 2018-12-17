Africa Oil (AOIFF) Given Buy Rating at GMP Securities

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at GMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $0.82 on Monday. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007.

