Aggregated Micro Power (AMPH) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

LON:AMPH opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. Aggregated Micro Power has a 12-month low of GBX 74.41 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported GBX (8.10) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

