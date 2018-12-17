Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMT. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.91.

AIMT stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 3,650 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after buying an additional 608,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,643,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,984,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,915,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 135,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

