Air Lease (AL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease is being aided by an increase in demand for planes due to strong passenger traffic. With the overall economy remaining buoyant, passenger traffic has been bumping up. The company has been reaping benefits of the current tax law ever since its implementation. Reduced corporate tax rate is expected to aid bottom line growth in the final quarter of 2018. Moreover, efforts to expand the company’s fleet encourage us. Air Lease's measures to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments is also encouraging. Despite such positives, rising operating expenses pose a challenge and might limit bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. We are also worried about Air Lease's high debt levels that may limit its future expansion. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after buying an additional 178,070 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,566,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,742,000 after purchasing an additional 155,106 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,557,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after purchasing an additional 121,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 180,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

