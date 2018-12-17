AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $393,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stock

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $192.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

