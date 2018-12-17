AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 23,099 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 86.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

