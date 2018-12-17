Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 261,758 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

