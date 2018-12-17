Alaska Air Group (ALK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alaska Air Group have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company issued a bullish fourth-quarter unit revenue forecast while releasing its November traffic results. In fact, the company is benefiting from the rise in passenger revenues, which increased 4% in the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of 2018. The company's efforts to expand its presence are encouraging as well. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. However, high operating expenses are limiting bottom-line growth. In fact, the bottom line contracted in each of the three quarters so far this year mainly due to high costs. Capacity-related woes are also worrisome. Load factor has declined 70 basis points year to date due to capacity expansion outweighing traffic growth.”

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.