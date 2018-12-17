Alexandria Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,532,000 after buying an additional 2,691,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,434,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after buying an additional 826,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,068,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,595,000 after buying an additional 669,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $146.05 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.39.

WARNING: “Alexandria Capital LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/alexandria-capital-llc-has-4-42-million-stake-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.