Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Holdings Lifted by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-holdings-lifted-by-gfs-advisors-llc.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.