Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 437,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,026,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.86. 3,185,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,272. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

