Alico (ALCO) versus Origin Agritech (SEED) Financial Contrast

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.1% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and Origin Agritech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $81.28 million 2.96 $13.05 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.32 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Origin Agritech does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 16.06% -1.83% -0.76% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alico and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alico beats Origin Agritech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

