Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Allegiant Travel worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $118.44 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

