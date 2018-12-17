Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,921,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $3,325,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $323,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.32. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

