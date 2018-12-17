Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,331.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $133.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($13.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

