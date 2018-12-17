Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 43,667 Shares of SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.94% of SB One Bancorp worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Branca bought 3,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,509.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert bought 5,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,323. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,693 shares of company stock valued at $247,522. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

SBBX opened at $21.87 on Monday. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

SBBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 43,667 Shares of SB One Bancorp (SBBX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/alliancebernstein-l-p-sells-43667-shares-of-sb-one-bancorp-sbbx.html.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.