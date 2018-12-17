Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,581 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Gates Industrial worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 46,566.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.30 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

