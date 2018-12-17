Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 128,692 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,692 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of Brooks Automation worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $138,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $32,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $640,374.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,892 shares of company stock worth $7,665,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.13. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

