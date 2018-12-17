Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,916.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after buying an additional 345,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,894,000 after buying an additional 255,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,051.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $984.00 and a one year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-sold-by-centre-asset-management-llc.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.