Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires 62,020 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Aetna makes up 3.9% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,549,565,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,607 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Aetna by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,252,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 398,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

AET has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

NYSE:AET opened at $212.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $166.88 and a twelve month high of $213.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/alpine-global-management-llc-acquires-62020-shares-of-aetna-inc-aet.html.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.