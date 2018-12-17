Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,260 Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 19,303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

