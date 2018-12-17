Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,106 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,841,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,155,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $790,912.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662.

BJ opened at $22.60 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

