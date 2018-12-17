Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. K2M Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.32% of K2M Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in K2M Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in K2M Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in K2M Group in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in K2M Group in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in K2M Group in the third quarter valued at about $339,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of KTWO stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. K2M Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. K2M Group had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that K2M Group Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

K2M Group Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

