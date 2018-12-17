ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

