Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,049 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 950,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 484.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,086,000 after acquiring an additional 821,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after acquiring an additional 509,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLF stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $5,522,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

